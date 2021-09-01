Aggravated robberies occur in Shelbyville; suspects sought

Area authorities are searching for suspects who allegedly committed two robberies at gunpoint late Tuesday, Aug. 31.
According to Shelbyville Police Department, the first incident occurred on Germantown Rd. The victims were in the process of putting children in car seats when two black males exited a Ford Fusion and approached the victims. The suspects allegedly produced a handgun and demanded a wallet.
Later, officers responded to an aggravated robbery at T&M Market on East Depot St. Surveillance shows two black males entering the store while another stood at the door as a lookout. One suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded the money from the register. After taking the money, both black males exited the store and ran from the scene. Video surveillance showed a blue Ford Fusion in the area of the store.
One individual has been identified as being involved in both robberies. Warrants are on file for Godice Clark for aggravated robbery. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts, contact Detective Nathan Everhart at 931-684-5811.