After positive COVID-19 test, Manchester Sonic cleans and reopens

After closing down Tuesday for a “deep cleaning,” the Manchester sonic re-opened for business on Wednesday morning. The restaurant closed for the cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 virus.
Patrons noticed on Tuesday that the building was taped off and not accessible for business. Thunder Radio News was able to independently verify with Sonic Drive-In officials that a positive test did occur.
“I can confirm that an employee at the Manchester, Tenn. Sonic did test positive for COVID-19 and has been removed from the schedule while isolating,” Christi Woodworth, vice president of public relations with Sonic said Tuesday afternoon. “The drive-in closed today (Tuesday) for a deep cleaning and will re-open once the health department approves doing so. The health department will guide any additional isolations required and I do not have specific information on that at this time.
“Sonic is following all CDC guidance and team members are required to wear masks and practice social distancing inside the drive-in. Sonic’s longstanding handwashing policy requires that all team members wash hands every 20 minutes for 20 seconds.”
Sonic in Manchester is located at 624 Hillsboro Blvd.
The local Sonic released a statement Wednesday, announcing that owners and management closed down operations immediately once they learned of the positive test. Officials added that CDC and health department officials did not require closure, but local owners decided it was the best decision of employees and customers to close and allow a third party company to give the location a deep clean.
Hours will temporarily be reduced from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
