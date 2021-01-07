AEDC largest union elects officers

The Air Engineering Metal Trades Council (AEMTC), Arnold
Engineering Development Complex’s largest union, has elected its new
officers.
The new officers include: Alvin Cleek, President; Allen Garner, Vice
President; Jason Kelley, Recording Secretary; Annette Painter, Financial
Secretary; Kevin Glaser, Sergeant-at-Arms; Chris Cleek, Ricky Taylor and
Mike Riddle, Trustees; and Brian Farless, Tim Orange, Tommy Anderson and
Michael Buckner, Grievance Committee members.
The AEMTC officers will each serve three-year terms.
