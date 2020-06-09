Additional assistance coming soon to families with children who quality for free or reduced lunch

If you have children who qualify for free or reduced lunches when they are in school, you may soon be eligible for a new program called Pandemic EBT assistance to provide additional money for food during the current pandemic.
Tennessee Department of Health and Human Services say details will be announced within the next month. For more information, you can call the following hotline: 1-833-496-0661 and select option 3 when prompted.
Tennesseans who don’t currently receive SNAP will need to apply when the application process opens.
.
Waiting hours or days for your pharmacy?
This shouldn’t happen. Try Southland Pharmacy in Manchester today!