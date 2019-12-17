Adding $1 to your electric bill could help others

If you are looking for a way to help those less fortunate this holiday season with essentials, don’t forget about the Duck River Electric Membership Corporation’s Project Help program. You can donate to project help by adding a dollar or more to your monthly DREMC bill, and help your neighbors in need who are unable to pay for their energy bills. Your donation could make a difference in the lives of those who need help meeting one of the most basic needs – electricity. To get started you can visit your local DREMC office – which is at 209 E. Fort St. or check the appropriate box on your DREMC electric bill. You can also participate online. Visit thunder1320.com and click on this news story and we have a link to the project help page. http://www.dremc.com/community/project-help/