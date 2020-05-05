Active COVID cases drop across Tennessee, Coffee Co.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, there are now 13,624 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. There are 6,356 recovered cases, leaving 7,268 active cases in the state. That is approximately 156 fewer active cases than the previous day. This comes after days of increases. There have been 226 confirmed deaths and 1,156 hospitalizations. There have been 218,796 total tests performed.
Coffee County now has 45 confirmed cases of the virus, with 21 recoveries – leaving 24 active cases in the county. There were 25 active cases the previous day. There have been 1,248 negative tests performed in Coffee County.