Active COVID-19 update for Monday, Aug. 31

There are now 276 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County as of Monday, according to data provided by Tennessee Department of Health.
There have been 764 total cases in Coffee County since March. Of these, 482 people have recovered and six people have passed away, leaving 276 active cases.
Across the state, there are 284 fewer active cases today than yesterday. There have been 1,704 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Tennessee since March and 6,878 hospitalizations.
Today’s COVID-19 case count for Tennessee includes an increase in 1,818 new total cases. Of this number, there are 965 positive cases associated with the South Central Correctional Facility in Wayne County. This report of cases also contributes to the high positivity rate for the day.
In addition, there has been a disruption in laboratory reporting since Friday that will result in a higher caseload over the next few days.