Active COVID-19 numbers at 49 in Coffee County

Active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County remain steady at 49, according to numbers provided by the Tennessee Department of Health. This is one less than the previous day.
Since testing began in March, there have been a total of 155 total cases in Coffee County. Of these, 106 are listed as recovered – leaving 49 active cases.
Statewide, there are approximately 27,019 current active cases. There have been a total of 64,737 confirmed cases with 36,996 recoveries. To date, there have been 722 total confirmed deaths and 3,378 hospitalizations.
Across the state, there have been 1,071,320 total tests performed for COVID-19 virus. This means about 6.18% of all those testing are testing positive.