Active COVID-19 numbers jump by 18 in Coffee County Wednesday

There are 239 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to Tennessee Department of Health.
This is a jump of 18 from the previous day.
Since testing began in March, there have been a total of 448 cases in Coffee County. Of these, 207 have recovered and two have passed away. The population of Coffee County is approximately 57,000.
Numbers across the state dipped for the third consecutive day. The active case count fell by about 661 on Wednesday. This means cases have dropped by over 2,600 in the past three days.
There are approximately 36,003 active cases in the state, according to TDH. Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,104 confirmed deaths in Tennessee and 5,001 hospitalizations.