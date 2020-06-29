Governor Bill Lee extends state of emergency through Aug. 29

Active cases of the COVID-19 virus remain at 20 in Coffee County, this according to numbers provided by the Tennessee Department of Health Monday afternoon.
Since testing began in March, there have been 105 positive tests here. Of these, 85 have recovered, leaving 20 active cases.
Statewide, there are approximately 14,419 active cases. There have been 568 confirmed deaths and 2,599 total hospitalizations.
Monday (June 29), Governor Bill Lee extended Tennessee’s State of Emergency through Aug. 29. This allows for suspension of various laws and regulations in the name of containing the virus.
Among the items of note, this allows for continued electronic government meeting, continued takeout of alcohol sales and limits social and recreational gatherings to 50 people with the exception of places of worship, weddings and funerals.
Lee’s guidance also urges Tennesseans to wear face coverings, but does not mandate them, and urges employers to allow remote working.
Other recommendations include limiting contact sports with a requirement or substantial likelihood of close contact – although this does not apply to collegiate or professional sports under the rules of their governing bodies.
get your business & your home clean
MACC in Manchester has two new machines that KILL 99.9 % OF BACTERIA in just 2 minutes! No closures! Get your business, home or warehouse cleaned now – and it is safe for electronics. 931-954-1515.