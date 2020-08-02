Active COVID-19 count in Coffee County at 234

As Thunder Radio news reported to you at thunder1320.com Friday afternoon, there have now been two COVID-19 related deaths in Coffee County – the first two since the pandemic began.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, there are now 234 active cases in Coffee County, according to Tennessee Department of Health. Coffee County’s population is approximately 57,000.
Statewide, hospital capacity numbers continue to look good. As of Aug. 1, ICU bed capacity is at 17%, while available ventilators capacity is at 68% and available floor beds are at 23% capacity.
Since testing began in March, approximately 411 positive tests have occurred in Coffee County, with 175 recoveries and two deaths.
Across the state of Tennessee, there have been 1,036 confirmed deaths and 4,756 hospitalizations since testing began in March. A total of 1,561,021 tests have been performed. There have been 108,350 confirmed cases, with 68,471 people recovered.