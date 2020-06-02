Active COVID-19 count drops to 18 in Coffee County

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there are currently 24,375 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. This includes 381 deaths and 1,792 hospitalizations. There are 15,916 cases classified as recovered, leaving 8,459 active cases. This is 469 more active cases than the previous day.
There have been 462,136 tests performed, meaning about 5.27 percent of people are testing positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, there are about 73 confirmed cases in Coffee County with 55 recoveries. This leaves 18 total active cases, which is one less than the previous day. There have been 2,366 negative tests in Coffee County, according to Tennessee Department of Health.
