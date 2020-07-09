Active COVID-19 count at 36 for Coffee County as of Thursday

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, there are 36 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Since testing began in March, there have been a total of 134 positive tests in Coffee county. Of these, 98 have recovered, leaving 36 active cases.
Meanwhile, across the state there are approximately 22,860 active cases. There have been 684 confirmed deaths and 3,088 hospitalizations. There have been 972,276 tests administered, which means of everyone testing – about 5.88% are testing positive.