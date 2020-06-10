Active COVID-19 count at 23 in Coffee County

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 27,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. This includes 436 deaths and 1,990 hospitalizations. There are 18,516 recoveries, meaning there are 9,353 active cases in the state. This is approximately 209 fewer cases than the previous day.
There have been 528,635 tests performed in Tennessee.
Meanwhile, in Coffee County there are 87 confirmed cases with 64 recoveries. This leaves 23 active cases of the virus.
