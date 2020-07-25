Active COVID-19 cases up to 121 in Coffee County Saturday

Active COVID-19 cases in Coffee County jumped up on Saturday. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there are now 121 active cases in Coffee County. This is up from 95 the previous day.
Since testing began in March, there have been 261 positive tests in Coffee County, with 140 recoveries this leaves 121 active cases. There have been zero reported deaths.
Meanwhile, across the state there are now approximately 35,112 active cases. There have been 89,850 confirmed total cases since testing began in March, with 930 confirmed deaths. There have been 53,808 recoveries and 4,196 hospitalizations, according to TDH.