Active COVID-19 cases up slightly in Coffee County over the weekend

Active COVID-19 cases in Coffee County increased slightly over the weekend, up to 308 as of Sunday afternoon according to Tennessee Department of Health.
There has also been a fourth COVID-19 virus related death in Coffee County, bringing the total to four, according to TDH.
Since testing began in March, there have been 608 positive cases in Coffee County. Of these, 296 are classified as recovered and four people have passed away. There have been 10,610 negative tests performed in Coffee County.
Meanwhile, active cases across the state went up by approximately 1,878 over the weekend, but did finish down for the week.
Currently, there are approximately 36,105 active cases in the state. There have been 1,304 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths since March and 5,813 hospitalizations. As of August 15th, there are 964 people hospitalized across the state of Tennessee with COVID-19.
When it comes to hospital capacity, Tennessee appears to be in good shape. Only 21% of floor beds are occupied across the state’s hospitals and only 15% of the state’s ICU beds are currently occupied. As of Sunday, 68% of the state’s ventilators were in use.