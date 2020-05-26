Active COVID-19 cases remain steady in Coffee County

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there are 20,965 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. This includes 343 deaths and 1,609 hospitalizations. There have been 13,344 cases that have recovered, leaving approximately 7,621 active cases. This is 87 more active cases than the prior day.
There have been a total of 403,504 tests performed. This means that of all of those tested, about 5.19 percent are testing positive, which is a percentage that continues to slowly fall.
Meanwhile, in Coffee County there are 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus with 42 recoveries, leaving 24 active cases in Coffee County. There have been 2,122 negative tests in Coffee County.
