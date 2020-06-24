Active COVID-19 cases remain steady in Coffee County

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County remain at 20 – the same as the prior day.
Since testing for the virus began in March, there have been 102 confirmed cases of the virus in Coffee County. With 82 people classified as recovered, this leaves approximately 20 active cases.
Meanwhile, across the state there are approximately 12,276 active cases. Since testing began there have been 36,969 confirmed cases of the virus across the state. Paired with 24,693 recoveries, that leaves a little over 12,000 active cases.
There have been 535 confirmed deaths and 2,386 hospitalizations.
All numbers provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Keep you customers and your home safe
Most Awesome Cleaning Co. in Manchester has 2 special machines that disinfect 99.9% of bacteria in TWO minutes! Call today to get scheduled for your business, home, church or industry – 931-954-1515.