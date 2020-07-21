Active COVID-19 cases reach 93 in Coffee County

Coffee County now has 93 active cases of COVID-19 virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. This is up 14 from the prior day.
Since testing began in March, there have been 220 total cases of the virus in Coffee County. Of these, 127 have recovered, leaving 93 total active cases. There have been no deaths reported from Coffee County, according to TDH.
Across the state, there are approximately 32,430 active cases. There have been 81,122 confirmed cases since testing began, with 47,852 recoveries. There have been 840 confirmed deaths and 3,798 hospitalizations.
To date, 1,237,411 people in Tennessee have been tested.