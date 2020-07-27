Active COVID-19 cases now at 161 in Coffee County

Coffee County’s active case count for COVID-19 has jumped to 161 as of 2 p.m. Monday, according to Tennessee Department of Health. This is a jump from 121 on Saturday and 148 on Sunday.
There have been 309 total cases since testing began in March. Of these, 148 have recovered, which leaves 161 active cases. There have been zero deaths recorded in Coffee County that are virus related.
Meanwhile, across the state of Tennessee there are approximately 37,251 active cases. There have been 978 deaths and 4,280 hospitalizations since March. Over 1.4 million Tennesseans have been tested for the virus.