Active COVID-19 cases increase in Coffee County, near threshold for school changes

There are now 267 positive cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County as of 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
This number is up 28 from the previous day. The 267 cases represents approximately 0.47 percent of the county’s total population. All three school systems have said if total cases reaches 0.50 percent, the school’s will go to a hybrid schedule of in school and distance learning.
Since testing began in March, there have been 482 positive tests in Coffee County. There have been 212 recoveries and three people have passed away in Coffee County leaving 267 active cases.
After a three day downward trend of active cases across the state, there was a slight uptick Thursday of about 200 new active cases. Overall, active cases are down by about 2,400 across the state for the week.
There have been 1,147 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths across the state since March and 5,109 hospitalizations. Currently, there are approximately 33,096 active cases across the state.