Active COVID-19 cases in Tennessee take sharp dip for second straight day

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there are now 18,532 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. This includes 309 deaths and 1,515 hospitalizations.
There are 11,783 recoveries, which leaves only 6,749 active cases in the entire state. This is 660 fewer cases than the prior day and almost 1,400 fewer active cases than two days ago.
Meanwhile, Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 62 total cases of the virus in Coffee County with 39 recoveries. This leaves 23 active cases – the same as the previous day.