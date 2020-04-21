Active COVID-19 cases in Tennessee down slightly

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 7,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. If you factor in that 3,828 of those patients have recovered, that leaves approximately 3,566 active cases across the entire state of Tennessee (down from 3,663 the prior day). There have been 157 deaths and 760 hospitalizations. In total, 108,182 total tests have been performed.
In Coffee County, there have now been 21 confirmed cases of the virus with eight people classified as recovered, which leaves 13 active cases. This is the same number of active cases as the prior day. In Coffee County there have been 522 negative tests performed.
