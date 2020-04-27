Active COVID-19 cases in Coffee County remain at 23

As of 2 p.m. Monday, there are now 9,918 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Tennessee. There are 4,720 people recovered, leaving approximately 5,198 active cases, 48 more than the prior day. There have been 154,402 total tests performed, 837 hospitalizations and 184 confirmed deaths.
In Coffee County, there have been 33 confirmed cases. There are 10 people considered recovered, according to the South Central COVID hotline, leaving 23 active cases. There have been 900 negative tests performed in Coffee County.