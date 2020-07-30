Active COVID-19 cases in Coffee County now at 188

There are now 188 total active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County as of 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30. These numbers are according to the Tennessee Department of Health. This is 16 more than the previous day.
Meanwhile, across the state of Tennessee active cases actually declined slightly as of Thursday’s count. There are about 69 fewer active cases than the previous day.
There are approximately 36,498 active cases in Tennessee. There have been 996 confirmed deaths since March, and 4,572 hospitalizations in Tennessee.