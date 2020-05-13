Active COVID-19 cases in Coffee County drops by 1; positive test percentage down again across the state

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there have now been 16,370 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. This includes 273 deaths and 1,388 hospitalizations. There are 8,624 cases classified as recovered, leaving about 7,746 active cases. This is about 29 fewer active cases than the previous day.
There have been 292,917 tests performed. This means of all those tested, about 5.59 percent are testing positive. This continues to drop from day to day, and is down from 5.67% the prior day.
In Coffee County, there are now 56 confirmed cases of the virus with 32 recoveries. This leaves 24 active cases. This is one less than the prior day.
In Coffee County there have been 1,576 negative labs. This means of those tested, about 3.43 percent are testing positive for the virus. This is up slightly from the 3.33 percent the prior day.
