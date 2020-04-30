Active COVID-19 cases in Coffee County drop to 20

As of April 30, there have now been 10,735 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. There have been 5,338 people classified as recovered, leaving 5,397 active cases across the entire state. There have been 199 deaths and 1,045 hospitalizations. In total, 177,626 tests have been performed.
In Coffee County, there are now 36 confirmed cases and 16 people classified as recovered, leaving only 20 active cases. This active case number is down 1 from the previous day and is the second consecutive day with a decline in active cases in the county. There have been 1,030 negative tests performed in Coffee County.
