Active COVID-19 cases in Coffee County dip to 18; state cases decline by over 300

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, there are now 21,679 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. This includes 356 deaths and 1,689 hospitalizations. There are 14,632 cases classified as recovered, leaving 7,047 active cases in Tennessee. This is approximately 343 fewer active cases than the prior day. There have ben 415,989 total tests performed.
In Coffee County, there are 68 confirmed cases of the virus with 50 reported recoveries, according to Tennessee Department of Health. This leaves Coffee County with 18 active cases, which is is three fewer cases than the prior day and six fewer cases than two days ago.
List your property today
Buying and selling property can be overwhelming and intimidating. Work with the best, most knowledgeable experts at Coffee County Realty. 931-728-2800.