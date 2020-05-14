Active COVID-19 cases in Coffee County continue to decline

As of 2 p.m. Thursday there are now 16,699 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. This includes 287 deaths and 1,435 hospitalizations. There are 8,881 recoveries, meaning there are approximately 7,818 active cases, about 72 more cases than the prior day.
There have been 302,317 total tests performed. This means that of all those tested in Tennessee, only about 5.52 percent are testing positive. This is down from 5.59 percent the previous day and down from 5.67 percent two days prior.
In Coffee County, there are 57 cases of COVID-19 and 34 recoveries. This leaves just 23 active cases, one less than the prior day. There have been 1,697 total tests performed in Coffee County, meaning about 3.18 percent of those testing are getting positive results. This is down from 3.38 percent the prior day.
Win $50 to High Cotton!
Want $50 to spend at High Cotton in Manchester? Well realtor Shanelle Gray wants to give it to you! Register below for a chance to win a gift card. Registration is easy, quick and doesn’t cost a thing!