Active COVID-19 cases in Coffee County at 321

Active COVID-19 virus cases in Coffee County hit 321 on Sunday, Aug. 9, according to numbers provided by Tennessee Department of Health.
Since testing began in March, there have been 545 confirmed cases in Coffee County. Of these 221 have recovered and three people have passed away. This leaves 321 active cases in Coffee County.
Across the state, there were approximately 38,730 active cases as of Sunday afternoon. Since testing began in March, 5,304 people have been hospitalized and 1,223 people have passed away in Tennessee.