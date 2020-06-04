Active COVID-19 cases in Coffee County at 20

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, there are now 25,120 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee This includes 401 deaths and 1,855 hospitalizations. There are 16,643 cases classified as recovered, leaving 8,477 active cases in the state. This is about 26 fewer cases than the previous day.
Meanwhile, in Coffee County, there are now 78 confirmed cases of the virus with 58 recoveries. This leaves 20 active cases, which is 2 more than the previous day.
Win free vaccines and pet checkup!
Win a free checkup for your furbaby and vaccines from Animal Health Clinic! Free to enter!