Active COVID-19 cases hold close to even across state

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, there are now 18,961 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Tennessee. This includes 313 deaths and 1,539 hospitalizations. There are 12,191 cases classified as recovered, leaving 6,770 active cases in the state. There have been 360,583 total tests performed, meaning out of all of those tested, about 5.26 percent are testing positive.
Meanwhile, in Coffee County there are 63 reported cases and 41 recoveries. This leaves 22 active cases. There have been 1,886 negative labs performed in Coffee County.
