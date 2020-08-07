Active COVID-19 cases hit 285 in Coffee County; above threshold of school plans for regular classes

Coffee County now has 285 active cases of COVID-19 virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
This number puts Coffee County just above 0.5 percent of the county’s population, which is the cutoff that Coffee County Schools, Manchester Schools and Tullahoma Schools announced would lead to a hybrid learning plan for the schools. The cutoff number is approximately 282.
Coffee County Schools and Manchester City Schools announced last week that should a hybrid plan be enacted, some students will attend on Mondays and Wednesdays and others on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students not in the building would participate in distance learning. Should the percentage reach 1.0 percent, all in-building learning will cease, according to each system’s plan.
“We are working with Coffee County Schools as well as Tullahoma City Schools and we will put out more information as quickly as possible,” explained Dr. Joey Vaughn, director of Manchester City Schools.
Both school systems are expected to release more information soon. However, officials tell Thunder Radio it is likely that school system’s will want to see numbers stay above the 0.5% threshold for a few days before making a hybrid transition.
Since testing began in March, there have been 507 total cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County. Of these, 219 have recovered and three have passed away, leaving 285 active cases.