Active COVID-19 cases fall below 0.50 percent

Active cases of COVID-19 virus in Coffee County continued to fall, dropping to 278 on Wednesday according to data provided by Tennessee Department of Health.
This is a drop of 10 from the previous day and a drop of 43 since Sunday.
The active case number of 278 drops the percentage of active cases in Coffee County down to below 0.50 percent of the estimated population, which is the threshold for schools to return to in-school, traditional schedule learning.
However, active cases will need to remain below the 0.50 percent for two consecutive weeks before schools will consider returning to traditional learning.
Active cases across the state went up by 186 Wednesday after several days of dropping.