Active COVID-19 cases drop by two on Tuesday

There are 221 active cases of COVID-19 virus in Coffee County as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to data released by Tennessee Department of Health. This is two fewer cases than yesterday and 13 fewer cases than two days ago.
Since testing began in March, there have been 421 total cases in Coffee County. Of these, 221 have reported as recovered and two have passed away. This leaves the 221 active cases.
There have been 8,575 negative tests in Coffee County.
Meanwhile, across the state active case numbers dipped by 601. This after active cases fell by about 1,400 the previous day.
Across Tennessee there are approximately 36,763 active cases. Since March, there have been 1,079 confirmed deaths related to the virus in Tennessee and 4,900 COVID-19 hospitalizations.