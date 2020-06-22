Active COVID-19 cases drop by 2 in Coffee County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Coffee County continue to hover in the low to mid 20s. As of 2 p.m. Monday, there are 23 confirmed active cases of the virus, according to Tennessee Department of Health.
Since testing began in March, there have been 99 confirmed cases of the virus in Coffee County. With now 76 recoveries, that leaves 23 active cases.
Meanwhile, there are 11,735 confirmed active cases in the state of Tennessee. Since testing began, there have been 35,302 confirmed cases in the state, with 23,567 recoveries. There have been 510 confirmed deaths and 2,301 hospitalizations.
Sell your home in this hot market
Get every single penny your property is worth by working with Coffee County’s trusted name in real estate — Coffee County Realty & Auction. 931-728-2800.