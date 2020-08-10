Active COVID-19 cases drop by 19 in Coffee County Monday

Active COVID-19 numbers in Coffee County are at 302 as of Monday afternoon, according to data provided by Tennessee Department of Health. This is a drop of 19 cases from the previous day.
Since testing began in March, 548 people have tested positive for the virus in Coffee County. Of these, 243 have recovered and three people have passed away.
Meanwhile, across the state active cases dropped by about 981 on Monday. There were 10 additional deaths across the state to bring the confirmed death total to 1,194, and 35 new hospitalizatons, bringing the total hospitalized to 5,339 since March. Over 1.7 million Tennesseans have been tested or the COVID-19 virus.