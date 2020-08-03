Active COVID-19 cases drop by 11, according to TDH

Coffee County saw a reduction in COVID-19 active cases as of Monday afternoon, according to Tennessee Department of Health.
According to TDH, there are 223 active cases in Coffee County. This is a reduction of 11 from the previous day.
Since testing began in March, there have been 417 total cases in Coffee County. Of these, 192 have recovered and two have passed away. This leaves 223 active cases. Coffee County’s population is approximately 57,000.
Meanwhile, statewide numbers in Tennessee declined by about 1,417 on Monday – this comes after days of large increases across the state. There are approximately 37,392 active cases across the state as of Monday afternoon. In total, 4,808 people have been hospitalized since March, and 1,055 people have passed away.
