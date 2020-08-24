Active COVID-19 cases dip in Coffee County, statewide

Active COVID-19 cases in Coffee County continue to fluctuate, dropping by 20 to 301 as of Monday afternoon according to data provided by Tennessee Department of Health.
There has been an additional COVID-19 related death in Coffee County, however, bringing that total to six.
Since testing began in March, there have been 695 confirmed cases of the virus in Coffee County. Of these, 388 have recovered and six deaths have occurred, leaving 301 active cases.
Across the state of Tennessee, active cases decreases by about 1,341 Monday compared to Sunday.