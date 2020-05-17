Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Coffee County, now 22

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, there are now 17,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. This includes 298 deaths and 1,482 hospitalizations. There are 9,652 recoveries, leaving 7,736 active cases. This means active cases grew by 46 over the weekend.
There have been 325,280 total tests performed in Tennessee. This means of all tests performed, about 5.35 percent of people are testing positive. This is a number that continues to fall as more tests are performed, and is down from 5.48 percent on Friday.
In Coffee County, the number of total cases of the virus held steady at 60 over the weekend, with 38 recoveries. This means there are only 22 active cases in the entire county. There have been 1,828 total tests performed in Coffee County, meaning of the tests performed only about 3.28 percent are testing positive.
