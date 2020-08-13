Active COVID-19 cases at 300 in Coffee Co.

There are 300 active cases of COVID-19 virus in Coffee County as of Thursday, this according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
This is two fewer cases than the previous day and remains down 21 for the week.
Since testing began in March, there have been 584 total cases in Coffee County. Of these, 281 are classified as recovered and three people have passed away, leaving 300 active cases. Coffee County’s total population is estimated at 57,000.
Statewide, active cases went up by 233 on Thursday but remain down for the week by about 2,300.