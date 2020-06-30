Active COVID-19 cases at 23 in Coffee Co.

There are 23 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Since testing began in March, there have been 108 positive tests in Coffee County. Of these, 85 have officially recovered, which leaves 23 active cases.
Meanwhile, across the entire state of Tennessee there are approximately 14,984 active cases. There have been 578 confirmed deaths related to the virus and 2,665 hospitalizations. There have been 792,779 total tests administered in Tennessee, meaning about 5.44 percent of all persons tested are testing positive.