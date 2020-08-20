Active COVID-19 case update for Thursday, Aug. 20

Active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County took a downward trend Thursday, with Tennessee Department of Health reporting 310 active cases. That is 8 fewer than the previous day.
Since testing began in March, there have been 660 total cases in Coffee County. Of these, 345 have recovered and five people have passed away.
Meanwhile, numbers across the state continue to decline, with 543 fewer active cases reported on Thursday. There have been 1,447 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Tennessee since March, and 6,156 hospitalizations.