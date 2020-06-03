Active COVID-19 case drops again, now 16 in Coffee County

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there are now 24,822 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. This includes 388 deaths and 1,829 hospitalizations. There are 16,319 cases classified as recovered, leaving approximately 8,503 active cases, which is 44 more than the prior day.
There have been 470,779 total tests performed. This means about 5.27 percent of people testing are testing positive.
Meanwhile, Coffee County has 74 confirmed cases of the virus with 58 recoveries. This means there are now 16 active cases in Coffee County, two fewer than the previous day’s count.
