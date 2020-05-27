Active COVID-19 case count drops to 21 in Coffee County

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there are now 21,306 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. This includes 353 deaths and 1,647 hospitalizations. There are 13,916 cases classified as recovered, leaving 7,390 active cases in the state. This is about 231 fewer active cases than the previous day.
There have been 409,630 total tests performed. This means that of all of those tested, about 5.2 percent are testing positive.
In Coffee County, there remain 66 confirmed cases of the virus with 45 recoveries. This leaves 21 active cases here, which is three fewer cases than the previous day. There have been 2,125 negative tests performed in Coffee County.
