Active COVID-19 case count as of Monday, Aug. 17

There are now 302 active cases of COVID-19 virus in Coffee County, down six from the prior day. Since testing began in March, there have been 617 total confirmed cases in Coffee County. Of these, 311 are classified as recovered, and four people have passed away. Numbers now remain lower than early last week, when the high of active cases hit 321.
Meanwhile, across the state of Tennessee active cases dipped by about 1,142.
There are currently about 36,240 active cases in the state. There have been 1,345 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 since March, and 5,881 people have been hospitalized since March.
