Active cases of COVID-19 reach 64 in Coffee County Saturday

There are now 64 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County as of 2 p.m. Saturday – this according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Since testing began in March, there have been a total of 182 cases in Coffee County. Of these, 118 have recovered, which leaves 64 cases that are active.
Meanwhile, across the state there are approximately 31,053 active cases. There have been a total of 75,597 cases since testing began in March. There have been 807 confirmed deaths and 43,706 recoveries. To date, 3,649 people have been hospitalized in Tennessee.