Active cases of COVID-19 down in Coffee County; percentage of positive tests decline

As of 2 p.m. Monday, there are now 15,544 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. This includes 251 deaths and 1,344 hospitalizations.
There are 8,038 cases classified as recovered, leaving 7,506 active cases – this is about 49 more cases than the previous day.
There have been 273,277 total tests performed in Tennessee, meaning about 5.69 percent of those tested are testing positive. This is down slightly from the previous day in terms of percentage of positive results from those tested.
In Coffee County, there are 54 confirmed cases of the virus and 28 recoveries. This means there are 26 active cases, which is two fewer active cases than the previous day. There have been 1,559 negative labs in Coffee County, which means about 3.35 percent of those tested in Coffee county are testing positive. This is down from 3.7 percent the prior day.
