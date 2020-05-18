Active cases hold steady in Coffee County; percentage of positive tests falls slightly

As of 2 p.m. Monday, there are now 18,011 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. This includes 301 deaths and 1,489 hospitalizations. There are 9,886 recoveries, leaving 8,125 active cases. An increase of 389 from the previous day.
There have been 337,428 tests performed statewide. This means of all those being tested, about 5.34 percent are testing positive. This is a figure that continues to drop daily. The percentage of positive tests is down slightly today vs. yesterday, even though there is a significant jump in active cases.
In Coffee County, there are 61 confirmed cases of the virus, which is up one from the previous day. There are also 39 recoveries, leaving 22 active cases. This is the same number as the previous day.
There have been a total of 1,872 tests performed in Coffee County, which means the percentage of those testing positive here is about 3.26 percent. This number continues to fall, and is down from 3.28 percent the previous day.
