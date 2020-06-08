Accident kills worker at Bridgestone plant in Morrison

A 33-year old worker at the Bridgestone plant in Morrison was killed in a tragic work accident Monday morning.
The Southern Standard reports that Beau Christopher Lowe, age 33, was killed when a bolt broke on a steel mold the weighed between 1,400 and 2,000 pounds. The mold apparently fell on Mr. Lowe.
According to the report, the family has been notified.
